Five WCS Schools to Make Appearance at State Science Olympiad

Five Williamson County schools are gearing up for the State Science Olympiad.

Brentwood Middle, Woodland Middle, Brentwood High, Centennial High and Ravenwood High are among the 48 schools that performed well enough in the regional tournaments to qualify for the State competition April 9.

“Science Olympiad is a tremendous experience for students,” said WCS 6-12 Science Specialist Sarah White. “Students must figure out and build their engineering prototypes or protocols on their own with little or no adult help, and they love it.”

Teams compete in more than 20 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) events, including building a bridge that holds the most weight, creating a conductivity device that measures the amount of salt in water and solving lab issues involving chemical reactions.

“The best part of the competition is that the entire team of students competes in more than one event,” White said. “The accumulated points from the team decide which teams continue to the next level.”

Due to COVID-19, this year’s regional and State Science Olympiad competitions are being held virtually.

