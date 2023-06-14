Five WCS High Schools Recognized as TN FAFSA Champions

Five Williamson County high schools have been named 2023 FAFSA Champions by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission/Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (THEC/TSAC).

This is the second year of the Tennessee FAFSA Challenge, which was created to increase FAFSA completion rates across the state. Ravenwood High has the highest completion rate among large high schools. As of March 1, 2023, Ravenwood High had 91.2 percent of its Tennessee Promise applicants complete the FAFSA.

Brentwood, Page and Summit high schools were also named FAFSA Champions in the large school category. Renaissance High was recognized in the small school category.

There are two ways a high school can earn the designation: by increasing their completion rate by at least five percent or by having at least 90 percent of their Tennessee Promise applicants complete the FAFSA by the scholarship’s deadline.

To learn more about the FAFSA Challenge, visit the College for TN website.

