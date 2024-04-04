Five Vols, Lady Vols Tabbed to CSC Academic All-District Teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – April 2, 2024 – Excelling in the pool and in the classroom, Tennessee swimming & diving had five representatives on the men’s and women’s 2024 Academic All-District Teams, College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced Tuesday.

For the second year in a row, Brooklyn Douthwright , Josephine Fuller and Mona McSharry earned spots on the women’s team. Garnering the recognition for the first time in their careers were Martin Espernberger and Tanesha Lucoe . Overall, the Lady Vols boast 21 All-District selections all time, while the Vols have earned 16 All-District honors.

Previously known as CoSIDA, the teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America selections will be announced later this month.

An Academic All-America First Team selection last year, McSharry boasts a 3.57 GPA as a Kinesiology major. She’s been on the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times throughout her career and was a 2021 CSCAA Scholar All-America First Team honoree. The Sligo, Ireland, native is coming off her best season as a Lady Vol, finishing as the NCAA runner-up and SEC Champion in both breaststrokes. The senior earned All-America honors in six events and won a total of seven medals at SECs, including a third gold in the 400 medley relay.

The 2024 SEC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Espernberger owns a 3.93 GPA while majoring in Electrical Engineering. The Linz, Austria, native won the SEC Championship in the 200 fly this year and was a second team All-American in the event, placing 11th overall with a school-record time of 1:40.64. In addition to succeeding collegiately, Espernberger also won his first medal on the international stage in February, bringing home a bronze medal in the 200 fly at the Doha World Championships.

A Biomedical Engineering major with a 3.82 GPA, Douthwright earned CSC Academic All-America Third Team honors in 2023 to go along with CSCAA Scholar All-America recognition and a pair of SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades. She’s won eight medals throughout her career at the SEC Championships, including a pair of gold medals, and she’s garnered All-America honors in seven events.

Also a 2023 CSC Academic Third Team All-American, Fuller owns a 3.93 GPA as a Psychology major. After a breakout sophomore campaign last year, the Richmond, Virginia, native once again elevated her success in the pool, finishing inside the top five in all three of her individual events (100 back, 200 back, 200 IM) at the NCAA Championships. She was the top point scorer for the Lady Vols at NCAAs after garnering All-America First Team honors in seven events. At SECs, she won six medals throughout the meet, including five silver.

Boasting a 3.98 GPA as a Journalism and Media major, Lucoe is a two-time CSCAA Scholar All-America First Team selection and was a member of the 2021 CSC Academic All-District Team. This season, the Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, native qualified for the NCAA Championships on 3-meter and platform. She earned All-America second team honors on platform after finishing 11th overall. During the SEC Championships, she recorded A finalist appearances on 1-meter and platform and won the B final of 3-meter.

Source: UT Sports

