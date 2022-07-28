Five Uses for Nitrile Gloves

Many industries use disposable gloves to protect hands and skin from contamination, bodily fluids, staining, chemical exposure, and general hygiene. Additionally, transference from the glove wearer to the product or recipient of the product is also minimized. Industries that commonly use nitrile gloves include:

Dental

The last time you got your teeth cleaned your dental hygienist and dentist were likely wearing nitrile gloves, and if they weren’t, you might want to change dentists.

Over the past few decades, dental healthcare practitioners have identified gloves as the first line of PPE defense to protect dental staff and patients from germs and bacteria that can be found in saliva and blood. Nitrile gloves are the most popular in dental clinics due to their durability. They are puncture-resistant, heavy-duty, and offer better protection than thinner gloves.

When using dental tools that rotate at high speeds, spray water, and suction, bodily fluids are less likely to stay contained. Nitrile gloves and other PPE allow dental staff to stay safe and healthy when taking care of your pearly whites.

Pest Control

Nitrile gloves for pest control can be used for a number of reasons. Pest control professionals have unique jobs that can differ from day to day.

Most modern-day pest control is safe for pets, plants, and people, but only in small doses. Exposure to chemicals over time for those administering insecticides and pesticides can cause irritation.

From mixing and applying pest control chemicals to picking up pests, nitrile gloves are handy to have around for those unexpected jobs to keep you safe and hygienic.

Food Preparation

Safe food handling is important to anyone who eats any type of prepared food. Be it a restaurant, deli, or grocery store, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires employees to use gloves or utensils to handle any food that’s considered ready to eat. Nitrile gloves can prevent foodborne illness and cross contamination as well as provide a protective barrier between food and bare hands.

FDA-approved and great for food preparation, nitrile gloves are allergen-free, durable, and heat resistant.

Industrial Uses

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has a standard that states: that employees exposed to safety and health hazards should wear PPE, such as gloves, to be protected from exposure to those hazards.

Nitrile gloves can be used in industrial settings to protect hands from wherever chemical hazards may be present. These gloves actually offer greater chemical resistance than latex rubber.

Industrial settings can pose environments where harsh chemicals are present. Whether in a factory, automotive shop, fabrication facility, or warehouse, nitrile gloves are tough enough to resist harsh chemicals and functional enough to keep your hands from getting stained. Additionally, nitrile gloves can give you a better grip on tools.

Salon

The beauty industry deals with various chemicals and products daily. To protect their hand hair stylists, nail technicians, and aestheticians rely on the protection of nitrile gloves.

Hair stylists can benefit from wearing nitrile gloves to protect their skin from hair color staining their hands, chemicals, and bleach causing burns and irritations, and the odors that come with the dyes and chemicals.

Nail polish, acetone, and acrylic powder are just a fraction of the chemicals nail technicians are exposed to in the salon. Nitrile gloves can protect from staining that comes from nail enhancements and the irritation that can occur from overexposure to chemicals.

Additionally, in this field nitrile gloves are a protective barrier to limit exposure to diseases, bloodborne pathogens, and body fluid cross-contamination.

Protect Yourself

Looking for durable nitrile gloves that your team can always count on? Empire PPE nitrile gloves are the right choice for any industry.

Have a question for Empire Managed Solutions? Fill out the form below: