Five Tips for ACT/SAT Preparation

As many colleges and universities begin waiving ACT and SAT testing as an admissions requirement, some students are skipping out on the tests altogether. However, when all other things are considered equal between applicants, a good ACT or SAT score may make the difference between acceptance and rejection.

Additionally, ACT test scores are a graduation requirement in the state of Tennessee; they are also required for merit scholarships, advanced placement, special programs, and fellowships.

All to say, ACT and SAT scores are still important, and competitive students are still doing everything they can to properly prepare for these tests. Learning Lab’s Test Prep Center can help. Discover five tips for better ACT/SAT preparation.

ACT and SAT Preparation with Learning Lab

Don’t wait. It’s never too early to begin developing your resume for college. Students need not wait until their Junior or Senior years to begin ACT/SAT preparation. Get an early jump starting in the Freshman year for a competitive advantage. Take a practice ACT at Learning Lab on March 27th or April 24th (strongly encouraged for students in their Sophomore and Junior years) to get a baseline of your strengths and weaknesses. This will help you learn where to focus your test prep studies. Use the spring for enhanced prep time. Take a test prep class at Learning Lab this spring. Polish up your test taking skills now in 2021 and keep them sharp through the summer. Research schools in which you are interested and examine their student profile to see if your resume provides a possible match. Even if SAT or ACT scores are not required, having a great score can help strengthen your application. Practice, Practice, Practice. Enhance your testing skills by building your vocabulary, working on your reading speed and sharpening your math skills – even 30 minutes a day will be hugely beneficial in helping you to achieve your long term goal.

