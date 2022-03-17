Five Things to Know About the IKEA Pick Up Point in Nashville

IKEA has come to Nashville but not in the form of a store. In January, they announced a new pick-up point in Nashville for orders placed by customers.

Here are five things you need to know.

This is the first U.S. pilot program. IKEA said in a statement, “We are currently piloting the service with existing IKEA customers in the greater Nashville area…”

2. You can pick up packages seven days a week at 707 Spence Lane, Nashville. Hours are:

Monday 9am – 4pm

Tuesday 9am – 4pm

Wednesday 9a – 8pm

Thursday 9am – 4pm

Friday 9am – 4pm

Saturday 9 am – 4 pm

Sunday 12pm – 4 pm.

3. It’s a flat fee of $35 for shipping furniture. In order to qualify to pick up your order, you’ll need to have at least one furniture item included in the purchase.

4. No returns are accepted at the pick-up point. For furniture returns, IKEA says contact their aftersales team at 1-888-888-4532. They will arrange for a furniture pick up or parcel return and coordinate your refund remotely.

5. When placing your order, you will also select your date and time to pick up your order convenient for you. You will be notified when your order is ready.

For the latest updates on the Nashville Pick-Up, visit the website here.