Five Schools Represent WCS at State Science Olympiad

Five WCS schools represented the district at the Tennessee State Science Olympiad virtual competition in April.

Ravenwood High placed third overall in Division C. Brentwood and Centennial high schools also earned recognition at the competition.

“The students are very self-motivated,” said RHS chemistry teacher Avrill Buerstetta. “They work independently in their small groups for each event and then come together as a whole group to support and encourage each other. I am beyond proud of their hard work and determination.”‘

In Division B, Brentwood and Sunset middle schools held their own against schools from around Tennessee.

“Students meet with their team at least twice per month and then twice a week leading up to the competition,” said SMS science teacher Michael McKaig. “My favorite part of watching students compete is the growth from teamwork and seeing students with an intrinsic value for learning. These students are always able to have fun while putting forth a lot of diligence.”

The Science Olympiad is an organization devoted to improving the quality of science education. Teams of 15 students develop their teamwork throughout the year before competing in regional tournaments. The top 24 teams in each division advance to the State tournament to participate in competitive events, which may require students to possess knowledge of scientific concepts, understand scientific processes or be able to perform certain skills.

The schools that placed in each event are listed below:

“Hannah is one of the hardest working, determined and focused students in our school,” said FHS Assistant Principal Sarah Reynolds. “She sets high goals for herself and works tirelessly to accomplish them. We are so proud of her accomplishments.”

Matthew Mueller is one of the latest Ravenwood High students to complete this impressive achievement.

“Matthew has one of the most outstanding work ethics I have ever seen in a student,” said RHS band director Christopher Janowiak. “This is another feather in his cap, and the entire Red Team family is super proud of him.”

Ravenwood High’s Andrew Salmon joins Matthew in celebrating a perfect composite score.

“Andrew is successful because of his strong work ethic and keen intellect, and I know that he will go far in his studies of mathematics and science,” said RHS AP Physics teacher Dr. Eric Brock.

