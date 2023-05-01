Five Questions with Rolling Hills Hospital for Find Hope Franklin

This month, Kip Stewart from Rolling Hills Hospital is answering five questions about being a part of Find Hope Franklin.

Tell us about Rolling Hills Hospital and the services offered for our community.

We are a 130 Bed Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital located in Franklin, TN. Rolling Hills Hospital was established in 2009 and offers special programs for Adolescents and Adults.

Our Inpatient services include Adult Psychiatric, Adult Co-occurring disorders, Adult Medical Detoxification, and Adolescent Psychiatric.

We also have an Outpatient practice at our Hospital which includes our Adult Mental Health and Dual Diagnosis Partial Hospitalization programs which are five days per week from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, our Adult Mental Health Intensive Outpatient which are five days per week from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and our Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program ( ages 13-17 ) which meets 3 days per week from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Our Partial Hospitalization program’s average participation is 3 weeks and our Intensive Outpatient programs average 4 to 6 weeks.

What is the biggest mental health challenge in Williamson County?

Currently, it’s the number of Adolescent Inpatient beds available in the Community. We recently increased our Adolescent Inpatient beds from 28 to 44 to help address the increasing demand for services.

Telehealth and remote services are becoming popular; does Rolling Hills offer anything similar?

Yes, we offer Intensive Outpatient Mental Health Telehealth services in Tennessee for patients who live too far away from Rolling Hills Hospital and cannot commute daily to our Hospital.

Why is it important for Rolling Hills to be a part of Mayor Moore’s Find Hope Franklin initiative?

Rolling Hills Hospital has an excellent reputation in the community for our ability to offer compassionate effective behavioral healthcare treatment. Partnering with other local providers through Mayor Moore’s Find Hope Franklin initiative has helped to increase mental health awareness within our community and working together as a group has been beneficial for all residents who need assistance.

What advice do you have for caregivers of those with mental health challenges?

If you are a caregiver, it’s normal to feel unprepared or confused on how to help someone. Here are the important steps one can take.

Learn more about mental health in general and ask the person you are assisting open ended questions to know more about their mental health condition.

If taking medications, learn the common side effects of the medications.

Prepare for any emergencies by making sure you know who to contact. Dial 988 for example in Tennessee for assistance.

Encourage treatment

Give the person you are caring for the freedom to make choices. When individuals take control of their lives, it improves their outlook on their own mental health.

Take time as a caregiver for yourself. Life balance, exercise, sleep.

Learn more about Find Hope Franklin and all of the resources available here.