Five Questions with Mindy Tate About Question Persuade Refer (QPR)

In April 2020, at Franklin Tomorrow’s Breakfast with the Mayors event, Mayor Ken Moore announced the launch of Find Hope Franklin. This initiative is a byproduct of the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Task Force, which was formed in 2019 to address mental health and substance use issues in Franklin and Williamson County.

This month, Mindy Tate, Executive Director of Franklin Tomorrow, is answering five questions about QPR.

What is QPR?

QPR stands for Question Persuade Refer, which is an international program created in 1955 by Paul Quinnett. The mission is to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. Through QPR training, individuals are educated about the known warning signs of a suicide crisis: expressions of hopelessness, depression, giving away prized possessions, talking of suicide, securing lethal means, and then taught how to respond.

While we enjoy a wonderful quality of life here in Franklin and Williamson County, many people experience the warning signs mentioned above and by participating in a QPR class, individuals may have an opportunity to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know and maybe even someone they don’t know.

Do I need any special training to take a class?

No. Those who take a QPR class are individuals interested in being a good neighbor, parent, co-worker or friend. The QPR training is an outgrowth of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore’s Find Hope Franklin initiative, which has as its mission to reduce the stigma and educate the public on how to help themselves and others in the community who may be experiencing a mental health crisis or episode.

Because of the nature of suicidal warning signs, and who is most likely to recognize and respond to them, the QPR Institute suggests the goal of one in four persons being trained in a basic gatekeeper role for suicide prevention in the United States and in other countries. Because suicides happen in families – where emergency interventions are more likely to take place — they also believe that at least one person per family unit should be trained in QPR, although those taking the class must be 18 years old or older.

How did Franklin Tomorrow become involved?

Franklin Tomorrow was invited to be part of Mayor Ken Moore’s Blue Ribbon Panel on Mental Health which has become Find Hope Franklin. We also participate on the Williamson County Health Council, which has also identified mental health as an issue of concern in the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment. A grant was awarded by Vanderbilt University Medical Center that same year which allowed us to train a contingent of volunteers to offer QPR classes across the community in a variety of locations and for the general public.

Class size is limited to no more than 35 people per class, and in conjunction with other organizations, such as The Refuge Center and Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, hundreds of people have been trained in QPR in our community.

When are the next training?

September is Suicide Awareness Month and so we have several sessions planned between now and the end of that month at various locations across the community. The dates can be found through this link or just send me an email expressing your interest.

Also, we are open to requests from specific groups, such as neighborhood associations, church groups or civic clubs, to provide training directly for them. The training takes one hour or so, depending on questions asked during the presentation, and we need the ability to lead participants through a Powerpoint presentation.

Why should I get involved?

While most of us want to believe we won’t experience the death by suicide of a friend, co-worker, or family member, we may just not be aware of the circumstances. For each death by suicide, 115 people are affected and exposed. Research shows among those expressing suicidal thoughts, most would tell a friend or co-worker rather than a professional. Often times, the simple offering of hope and social and spiritual support can avert a suicide attempt entirely and therefore, the more people trained in QPR, the more lives saved.