Five Questions with Marianne Schroer About Find Hope Franklin

Here are five questions with Marianne Schroer who serves on the Find Hope committee.

1. Why is it important for you to serve on the committee for Find Hope Franklin, a mental health initiative with Mayor Dr. Ken Moore?

Mental health issues, while prevalent in our community, is something that many people choose not to talk about or acknowledge. Unfortunately, there is a stigma attached that makes people feel ashamed and therefore less like to admit that they might need help. Bringing awareness helps to dispel the negativity which can lead to more positive effects for the individual who is struggling and their families. I think that Find Hope Franklin does just that! Helps to dispel the myths around and the stigma attached to mental health issues and offers hope to those who struggle.

2. The topic this month is family dynamics and boundaries during the holidays. Do you see more issues during the month of December in your practice?

I think that the holidays can be a particularly stressful time for parents and families. There is an expectation of perfection that is unnecessary and hard to achieve. It is a time for connection and reflection but we tend to try to “do it all” which can be feel really overwhelming at times.

3. What are the types of issues you see arise during the holidays? Feeling stressed by all the cooking, cleaning, shopping, parties, and wrapping of presents.Too much or too little family time

For some, the holidays can be a lonely time, especially for those who have lost a significant person in their lives within the past year or those suffering from depression.