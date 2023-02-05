Five Questions with Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner About Find Hope Franklin

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner answers five questions about being involved with Find Hope Franklin.

Why was it essential for you, the Chief of Police in Franklin, to be involved in Mayor Moore’s mental health initiative Find Hope Franklin?

I am honored to serve on Mayor Moore’s Find Hope Franklin Board. We are extremely fortunate to have a mayor who cares very much about the health and wellness of our community. I am thankful he has chosen mental health as a priority. I want to do all I can to assist with this important effort.

Is mental health an issue in Franklin?

It is a nationwide issue. It is tough to talk about, but I believe we must discuss it.

A psychological emergency is one of the Franklin Police Department’s leading calls for service. Last year, Franklin Officers responded to 83 suicide threats, 39 suicide attempts, and 9 completed suicides. The oldest person on these calls was 86 years old. The youngest was 10 years old. The average age was 32. Franklin Officers receive a great deal of training in crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques. We know that what we say and do in those first moments will make the difference for someone in crisis who desperately needs help.

What can citizens do to help family members who may be suffering from mental health problems?

Please don’t ignore the clues they may be sending. Listen, pay attention, and observe. Monitor them if you suspect stress is affecting their health, behavior, thoughts, or feelings. Bottom line – get some professional advice and assistance as soon as possible. There is a national phone number people can call for help: 988. There are helping agencies in Franklin who can assist. I have Officers who teach the QPR Training—Question, Persuade, Refer, Suicide Prevention training– if anyone would be interested, let me know. Citizens can also register for QPR training at www.findhopefranklin.com.

Your police officers help many folks; what does the department do to help struggling officers?

I consider a big part of my job is to protect the ones who protect us. I recognize law enforcement is a stressful profession. We currently have a professional counselor on staff who provides one-on-one support for our Officers. She also provides debriefings after tough calls Officers respond to. We have a Chaplain program and twenty officers specially trained as Peer Supporters. We are a family and try to take care of one another. It is OK to not be OK, but you must get assistance. I am proud of the resilience my Officers have shown over the last few years. We know how blessed we are to work in a city where the public constantly demonstrates their support for their Police Officers.

What is your advice to someone who is reading this article and looking for help for themselves?

Let someone know you want/need assistance. If you are new to Franklin and do not know where to go, you always call the Franklin Police Dept. We will find help for you. We appreciate and value life—we will listen and do whatever we need for you to be in a safe place and receive assistance. There are also many resources on the Find Hope Franklin website at www.findhopefranklin.com.