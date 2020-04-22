Five Points Post Office, located at 510 Columbia Pike in downtown Franklin, will reopen soon with a new operator.

Previously, the Five Points Post Office’s operator was Tom Otte who recently retired. A new operator has been selected – Franklin resident Jeff Nicholls.

Nicholls says he hopes to have the counter open for customers in the next couple of weeks. Currently, the outpost is open to the post office box holders.

A new Facebook page has been created for the Five Point Post Office.

Their first post on Facebook shared, “We are open for our PO Box customers and hope to open the counter soon. We can’t wait to be a part of Downtown Franklin…”

The building at Five Points was erected in 1924. By 1991, the building was placed on one the most endangered sites in America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation due to the fact the United States Post Office announced its closure. The building was purchased by the City of Franklin in 2007 who sublet the building to FirstBank with the condition it remain a post office for the next twenty years. Today, it serves as a contractor post office outlet serving those in downtown Franklin.

For the latest news on Five Points Post Office, visit their Facebook page.