Five Points Post Office, located at 510 Columbia Pike in downtown Franklin, will hold a grand opening today, Monday, May 4.

The operator of the post office is Franklin resident Jeff Nicholls.

Nicholls shared the hours for the location will be Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 5 p, and Saturday, 8:30 am – 1 pm.

“We will be open Monday! Come on by and say ‘hello’ during the Grand Reopening! We look forward to serving all of our friends in Franklin.”

The building at Five Points was erected in 1924. By 1991, the building was placed on the most endangered sites in America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation due to the fact the United States Post Office announced its closure. The building was purchased by the City of Franklin in 2007 who sublet the building to FirstBank with the condition it remain a post office for the next twenty years. Today, it serves as a contractor post office outlet serving those in downtown Franklin.

For the latest news on Five Points Post Office, visit their Facebook page.