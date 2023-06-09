Five Points Post Office in Historic Downtown Franklin Seeks New Operator

The Five Points Post Office in downtown Franklin has closed.

In 2020, Jeff Nichols became the operator for the post office in Franklin after the former operator, Tom Otte retired.

Now, the post office is seeking a new operator. A note on the door stated, “5 Points Post Office is in the process of going under new ownership. We will be TEMPORARILY closed after Wednesday, May 31st, until a new owner is chosen by the United States Postal Service.”

In speaking with Nichols, he shared United States Postal Service is seeking a new operator for Five Points.

However, post office box owners received a letter dated June 1st stating that due to the business closing, the last day of delivery to the boxes will be June 30th. They asked P.O. Box owners to send in a change of address by June 30th, 2023.

Five Points has served as a post office for Franklin since 1924. Until 1991, the entire building was a post office; the postal service at that time moved its facility. It has since served as a contracted post office location for downtown Franklin. FirstBank now occupies half of the building.

Over the years, there have only been three operators for the Five Points Post Office – Ann Little 1992-2014, Tom Otte 2014-2020, and Franklin resident Jeff Nichols starting in 2020.

We have contacted the Tennessee District Postmaster for more information regarding the closure of this location but have yet to receive a reply on whether this location will close permanently or another operator will take over the post office.

The City of Franklin owns the building; it is currently leased to FirstBank with the stipulation that they use their best efforts to sublease to and maintain a Postal Service-type tenant.

We reached out to FirstBank to inquire about the status of the post office, and they stated, “FirstBank recognizes the importance of this post office location for the Franklin community and is currently working to support the USPS as it reviews bids for a new operator.”