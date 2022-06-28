Five Points Franklin Night Market to Host Local Artists Tuesday

The seasonal farmers market held in downtown Franklin at Five Points behind Starbucks each Tuesday will feature Art Night tonight, June 28. Art Night is held each fourth Tuesday of the month.

In addition to local growers and vendors, music, and food, this week there will be local artists.

Andrea Silva Design – Watercolor artist, illustrator, and graphic designer based in Franklin.

– Watercolor artist, illustrator, and graphic designer based in Franklin. PearlSandSea Jewelry – Ooak wearable jewelry art by Rita Kikkawa.

JMR Woodworking – Wood turned pieces by 14-year-old Mac (yes, only 14 years old!) using local wood.

Maddie and Kenz – Handmade sustainable clothing for babies & toddlers by Lindsay Smith.

A Stitch in Time – Practical and fun hand-sewn toys and household items by Gail.

Known. Clay Designs – Hypoallergenic, high-quality, lightweight clay jewelry by Kara.

– Hypoallergenic, high-quality, lightweight clay jewelry by Kara. ⁣​​​​​​​ Patti Arns Studio – Hand-knit goods by Patti. During the summer season, she’ll be featuring bowls and tote bags. ⁣​​​​​​​​

Designs by Mia Lauren – Watercolor and lettering. Mia has lots of fun products featuring her artistry – stickers, note cards, shirts, mugs, and note pads. ⁣​​​​​​​​