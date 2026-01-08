Five Iron Golf is Now Open in Nashville

Five Iron Golf, a global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, has opened its first Nashville location at 202 21st Avenue South, directly below the Aertson Midtown. The 14,500-square-foot venue marks the brand’s debut in Tennessee, bringing Five Iron’s signature mix of advanced training, immersive play, and elevated hospitality to the heart of Music City. The project is owned and operated by franchise partners Peter McCormick and Alex Zega, who continue to expand Five Iron’s footprint across the United States.

“Nashville has always been a city where music, culture, and community intersect, and that’s exactly how we think about golf at Five Iron,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “This location was designed to be more than a place to play — it’s a space to practice, compete, connect, and spend time together. We’re excited to bring Five Iron to Music City in a way that feels authentic to Nashville and adds something new to its entertainment landscape.”

The Nashville venue features 11 Trackman simulators with access to more than 300 courses worldwide, including iconic destinations such as Pebble Beach and St Andrews, along with a rotating selection of championship courses from across the U.S. and around the world. Designed to support serious golfers, the space offers a complete pathway for improvement through Swing Evaluations, private and group instruction led by certified coaches, and personalized equipment guidance through Callaway Tour Fitting. Using real-time swing data, instructors help players identify the right Callaway setups for their game.

Five Iron Nashville is also home to the world’s largest indoor golf league, where competitive play meets weeknight camaraderie. Beyond leagues, the venue offers multiple entry points into the game — including junior clinics, introductory programming, community-driven events, and women’s initiatives such as the annual Women’s Golf Month each June. Guests can also enjoy multisport gaming (soccer, hockey, dodgeball and more), augmented-reality darts, and interactive group formats, making Five Iron both a dedicated training facility and an inclusive entertainment destination.

The venue’s layout was intentionally designed for flexibility and energy, featuring two dedicated stage areas that support live music, DJs, presentations, and special programming. Large-format openings along the venue’s perimeter allow the space to seamlessly connect with the surrounding Midtown atmosphere during warmer months, creating a dynamic environment that blurs the line between daytime hangout, live-music venue, and late-night destination.

Guests will find lounge seating throughout, a full-service bar, signature cocktails, bar bites, and large-screen TVs showing live sports—creating an atmosphere suited to everything from after-work and late-night happy hours to weekend outings. With versatile event space, including private rooms and areas that accommodate both intimate gatherings and large-scale takeovers, Five Iron Nashville is ideal for birthday celebrations, bachelor and bachelorette parties, kids’ parties, and family outings, as well as corporate functions such as team-building events, presentations, brand launches, holiday gatherings, and full-venue buyouts.

“At Five Iron, the blend of golf and entertainment has always been what makes the experience work,” said Peter McCormick, franchise partner of Five Iron Golf. “With our Nashville location, we focused on creating a space that delivers high-quality golf alongside great hospitality and a social energy that fits the city — whether you’re coming in to train, compete, or spend a night out with friends.”

As part of the opening, Five Iron Golf Nashville is introducing a limited Founding Membership for its first 100 members. The program offers meaningful benefits for players seeking consistent access to year-round practice and play, including daily simulator time, a complimentary Swing Evaluation, and preferred pricing on instruction, league entry, food and beverage, and additional offerings. Founding Members also receive an elevated welcome package featuring $100 in credit, exclusive merchandise, and a personalized bag tag. Membership enhances access and value but is not required to enjoy Five Iron’s simulators, lessons, or events.

Franchise partners McCormick and Zega continue to grow Five Iron Golf’s national presence. In addition to opening a second Louisville location in early December, their group is preparing to open Five Iron’s first Miami location in early 2026, with additional Florida sites planned over the next two years.

Five Iron Golf Nashville is open seven days per week:

Monday–Thursday: 6 a.m.–11 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m.–1 a.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.–1 a.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m.–11 p.m.

Guests can learn more, explore membership options, or book simulator time at fiveirongolf.com/locations/nashville-midtown.

