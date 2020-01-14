Five Guys will open its new Spring Hill location on Wednesday, January 15 at 10 a.m.

A sign was placed on the door announcing the opening date. Hours for the new location will be 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily. The burger joint is located at 1092 Crossing Circle.

Currently, Five Guys is hiring for crew members and shift leader, you can apply online here.

Five Guys has two other locations in Williamson County. One in Brentwood at 330 Franklin Road, in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, and 3021 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

The menu at Five Guys consists of burgers with unlimited toppings, hot dogs, grilled cheese, BLT, and veggie cheese sandwich. Generous portion sizes of French fries are offered with the option of Five Guys style or cajun style. They offer handspun milkshakes with unlimited mix-ins.

About Five Guys

Five Guys has been a Washington, DC area favorite since 1986 when Jerry and Janie Murrell offered sage advice to the four young Murrell brothers: “Start a business or go to college.” The business route won and the Murrell family opened a carry-out burger joint in Arlington Virginia.

Under the guidance of Jerry and Janie the Murrell family served only hand-formed burgers cooked to perfection on a grill along with fresh-cut fries cooked in pure peanut oil.

Early in 2003, Jerry and Janie, together with the “Five Guys,” began offering franchise opportunities. In just under 18 months, Five Guys Enterprises sold options for more than 300 units. The overwhelming success of franchising a local restaurant made national news, with articles in trade publications such as Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Business Magazine and the Franchise Times.

Now, 30 years after Five Guys first opened, there are almost 1,500 locations worldwide and another 1,500 units in development.

For the latest updates, follow Five Guys on Facebook.