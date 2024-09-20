Five Guys Adds Popular Patty Melt to Official Menu

Five Guys, the renowned fast-casual burger chain, has officially added the Patty Melt to its menu, responding to overwhelming customer demand for this previously unofficial menu hack.

The Five Guys Patty Melt features the chain’s signature beef patty nestled between two slices of melted American cheese on a toasted, inside-out sesame seed bun. Customers can customize their Patty Melt with their choice of toppings, maintaining Five Guys’ commitment to personalization.

The Patty Melt is now listed under the “Sandwiches” category on the Five Guys online menu. For locations where in-store menus may not reflect this addition, customers are encouraged to order the item by name.

For more information about Five Guys and its menu offerings, visit www.fiveguys.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email