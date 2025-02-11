Five for Fighting to Perform at City Winery

Grammy® nominated, platinum-selling artist Five For Fighting (aka John Ondrasik) will kick off a series of special string quartet shows beginning April 25 in Lawrence, KS, heading to Nashville at City Winery on May 5th. Find tickets here.

Ondrasik will bring top musicians including Tony Award-winning concertmaster and co-orchestrator of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Katie Kresek (Violin), Melissa Tong (Violin), who toured with Post Malone in 2023, and Broadway’s Chris Cardona (Viola) and Peter Sachon (Cello). The unique nature of the shows allows Ondrasik to go behind the music and tell stories while the format allows for a deeper dive into the catalog, while there is always a surprise or two in store. Lace & Lee, who opened some dates on last year’s string quartet tour will be this years’ opening act. The folk rock duo of Caroline Lace and Olivia Lee, features ethereal vocals heavily influenced by the mystical wisdom of ‘60s and ‘70s storytelling with a twist of humor and bard-like prose.

“If it’s spring the Five for Fighting and the fantastic FFF String Quartet is hitting the road! I’m excited to debut new songs, recent arrangements, stories and surprises while sharing the stage with our opener, the fantastic Lace & Lee, my favorite new duo,” says Ondrasik. “As always, this will be a family show that recognizes our troops and first responders, I can’t wait to roll across America with these world class musicians who have become my second family. See you soon!”

Ondrasik, along with Let Music Fill My World, a privately funded nonprofit launched by Tullman Community Ventures, announced the return of the Music Matters Challenge, a nationwide competition aimed at rekindling the transformative power of music education in schools across the country. Running through the end of May, the Challenge offers a chance for participants to compete for prizes while making a lasting impact through the power of music.

To date, Five For Fighting, has released six studio albums, including the platinum-certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top 10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The reflective “100 Years” has joined “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” as part of the American Songbook and continues to stand the test of time at weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials, and many a home video. Five For Fighting’s music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, Hawaii Five-O, The Sopranos and the CBS drama, Code Black

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email