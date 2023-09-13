Five Father Ryan Students Receive National Merit Recognition

Five Father Ryan High School Seniors have been recognized as Scholars for 2023 by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Senior Evan Jaeger was honored as a National Merit Semi-Finalist. Victoria Baltz, Matthew Shorey, Grace Sizemore, and Will Thompson were recognized as National Merit Commended Scholars for 2023. As a Semi-Finalist, Jaeger will advance in the competition for a National Merit Scholarship, which will be announced in the spring of 2024. Jaeger, Baltz, and Thompson are Williamson County residents.

In making the announcement, Principal Francisco M. Espinosa, Jr. commented on the distinctiveness of the students’ achievements. “When you think about the gravity of this accomplishment, approximately 1.6 million students take the PSAT/NMSQT in their junior year of high school, and of those students, Father Ryan High School has five students receiving National Merit recognition,” he stated. “Of the five, four are recognized as Commended Scholars who scored in the top 3-4% of the PSAT/NMSQT, and one student has qualified as a Semi-Finalist scoring in the top 1% of the 1.6 million junior students who sat for the same exam. This is a wonderful achievement, one that enhances the capacity of our students.”

President Paul Davis reflected, “To see these students perform at such a high level is a beautiful example of them using the varied gifts that God has given them to the fullest. Not only are those gifts shared in our classrooms, these students’ gifts are shared in and around our community in many ways. For that, we are thankful,” he concluded.

Jaeger attended home school before coming to Father Ryan. He is taking four AP courses as a Senior, including AP Statistics and AP Physics 2: Algebra-Based, and completed two additional AP courses as a Junior.

A member of Oak House, he serves as his Mentor Group Chaplain. He is a Head Peer Mentor, President of the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, and a member of the National Honor Society and Cum Laude. Additionally, he is a member of the French Club, the Chess Club, the Multi-Cultural Student Union, the Music Ministry team, and the Student Ministry team. He previously participated as a State Swimmer on Father Ryan’s Swim and Dive team.

“Father Ryan creates an environment where students are driven to grow in their education,” Jaeger stated upon learning the news. “Our teachers take the time to promote understanding, stoke the fire of passion in each student, and sacrifice their energy to help us become the best students possible. I chose to attend Father Ryan because I believe the gift of community and faith-driven academics are best suited for a well-rounded education.”

A graduate of St. Bernard Academy, Baltz is taking four AP courses as a Senior, including AP English Literature and AP Microeconomics, while completing four additional AP courses as a Sophomore and Junior.

She is a member of Elliston House, the Cross Country and Track teams, the Relay For Life committee, and the Social Justice Club. Additionally, she is a Minister of Holy Communion and a Student Ambassador. She is involved in the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, the National Honor Society, Cum Laude, and the Multi-Cultural Student Union.

Shorey is a Holy Rosary Academy graduate. He is taking three AP courses, including AP Calculus BC and AP Environmental Science, as a Senior and completed four additional AP courses as a Sophomore and Junior. He is a member of Immaculata House, the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, the National Honor Society, and the Baseball team.

An alumna and parishioner of St. Henry School, Sizemore is taking AP Calculus BC and AP Physics 2: Algebra-Based as a Senior and completed three additional AP courses during her Sophomore and Junior years.

She is a member of Elliston House, the American Sign Language Club, Gadfly, Purple Masque Players, the Ministers of Holy Communion, and the Peer Mentor Program. Additionally, she is a part of the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, the National Honor Society, Cum Laude, the Science Olympiad team, the Speech and Debate team, and the Girls Lacrosse team.

Thompson is a graduate of Brentwood Middle School. He is taking AP Microeconomics, AP Macroeconomics, and AP Environmental Science as a Senior and completed an additional four AP courses between his Sophomore and Junior years.

He is a member of Immaculata House, the Chess Club, the Multi-Cultural Student Union, the Environmental Awareness Club, and the Rocket Club. Additionally, he is a member of the Cross Country and Track teams.

For more information about these honorees and the National Merit program, visit fatherryan.org/national-merit.