Five Employers to Participate in Spring Hill Job Fair on February 22

The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 1008 Nasdaq St. in Spring Hill will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, for five employers seeking to fill more than 200 positions.

Employers include Domino’s, New Leaf Staffing, Tennessee Department of Correction, Waffle House and Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee. Openings include manager, forklift operator, driver, server, cook, correctional officer and other positions. Rates of pay reach $22 per hour.

Representatives from these companies will be on-site and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

JOB FAIR FOR FIVE EMPLOYERS

When: Tuesday, Feb. 22

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Goodwill Career Solutions

1009 Nasdaq St.

Spring Hill, Tenn.

Job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the event by calling (931) 451-8367. Visitors to Goodwill Career Solutions centers are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

More information about Goodwill’s free career services can be obtained by visiting

www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.

