Five-Car Crash Reported on Mack Hatcher Parkway

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Franklin Police
photo @FranklinTNPD Twitter

February 21 – A multi-car crash on Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Mack Hatcher Parkway at Hillsboro has caused stacked traffic on February 21, 2023.

Franklin Police say five cars are involved.

Seek alternate and expect delays.

Local traffic map

