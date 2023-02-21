Five-Car Crash Reported on Mack Hatcher Parkway

February 21 – A multi-car crash on Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Mack Hatcher Parkway at Hillsboro has caused stacked traffic on February 21, 2023.
Franklin Police say five cars are involved.
Seek alternate and expect delays.
This 5-car crash, W/B on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro is going to have area traffic snarled for a while while we wait for wreckers to arrive. Seek alternate, expect delays, use Waze for detour suggestions. pic.twitter.com/351O5dG01V
— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 21, 2023