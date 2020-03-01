The Camp Transformation Center (The Camp), a national brand featuring fitness centers that focus on inspiring powerful physical and emotional transformations, announced the signing of a franchise agreement to develop at least three gyms in the greater Nashville area. The first location opened in Brentwood in January.

The Camp Brentwood, conveniently located at 1722 General George Patton Dr. in Brentwood, will offer local residents a destination to transform their minds and bodies by creating a community and culture that breeds positive behaviors.

David Diaz is the local entrepreneur behind The Camp’s new location in Brentwood and two other locations in development, and will manage daily operations alongside his parents and a team of experienced trainers. Diaz and his mother, Debbie, who is opening the gym alongside him, were both National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Track and Field athletes, which is where their passion for fitness and health stemmed.

Prior to opening The Camp, Diaz worked in fitness sales, and holds bachelor’s degrees in sport management and managerial studies. He is well-versed in the fitness industry and is eager to bring The Camp’s unique experience to the greater Nashville area.

“I am excited to open the first center in Tennessee, which will offer residents in Brentwood the opportunity to transform their lives through fitness and health behaviors,” added Diaz. “I know that our team of trainers will be instrumental in helping people gain the confidence, strength and power they need to stay committed to their health and fitness goals. We encourage everyone to come check out the new location to learn more about the program.”

The program consists of group training with dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans and highly qualified trainers. Members often join through initial Challenges, which are scheduled seven times per year. For members seeking to maintain their fitness routine, additional Challenges, such as one designed to lose five percent body fat or 20 pounds in six weeks, are also available. Successful Challengers most often endear themselves to The Camp and become members. The Camp further differentiates itself in the health and wellness space through targeting members who have little or no workout experience.

“Through emotional connections made with our trainers, managers and their fellow members, most of our Challengers hit or exceed their goal,” added Alejandra Font, who co-founded The Camp in 2010 and is leading the company’s global franchise expansion. “It is incredibly rewarding to know that we have helped transform so many lives, and we’re happy David is bringing the program to Brentwood. He is the perfect fit to inspire the people of Tennessee to make the transformation they’ve been wanting.”

The trio of co-founders includes husband and wife team Luis and Alejandra Font and Dr. Sam Bakhtiar, a celebrated self-help author and fitness expert. They have perfected The Camp’s unique approach to health and fitness and are now expanding the brand across the country. The opening in Brentwood is part of The Camp’s strategic growth strategy. In sum, the brand now has more than 110 locations open and 15 in development.

To learn more about The Camp Brentwood, or to sign up for a challenge group, visit www.thecamptc.com.