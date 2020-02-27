FIT4Mom Franklin, a workout catered to moms, returns this spring after a hiatus.

FIT4Mom is a workout class where you can bring your kids, be outside and meet other moms.

A grand opening event will take place on Tuesday, March 24 starting at 9 am at Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin.

Ashley Weber, franchise owner of FIT4MOM Franklin and mother of two young children, recently moved to Franklin a few months ago from Kentucky.

Weber, who has a background in public health, says it’s a dream come true to open FIT4MOM in Franklin. Weber found the franchise after taking part in a similar one in Kentucky. The previous owner of FIT4MOM Franklin had moved in 2018 which left the opportunity available. Now, Weber hopes to help moms have a place to gather where they don’t feel isolated with a little one and make a connection with other moms.

In addition to classes at Pinkerton Park, they will host playdates, and mom gatherings. In the case of inclement weather, they are hoping to lease a space for indoor activities.

Here’s what you need to know.

Your first class is free. Bring your children ages 0-5 years old to class. Grab your yoga mat and running shoes. The class is called Stroller Strides which includes power walking with intervals of strength and body toning exercises.

Classes will be held in the morning during the week.

To stay current and see the latest class schedule, follow FIT4Mom Franklin on Facebook.