



FirstBank Mortgage has awarded $58,000 to families as part of its Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program. In total, 58 families received $1,000 scholarships across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

The Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship was created in 2013 to honor FirstBank founder and Executive Chairman Jim Ayers’ commitment to higher education and to help FirstBank customers plan for the future. Since its creation, 332 scholarships have been granted to families across the Southeast.

Customers who closed a mortgage loan with FirstBank Mortgage in 2019 were automatically entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship for a child, stepchild, adopted child or foster child living at home. Recipients were selected by FirstBank mortgage bankers who drew one name for every 50 loans they closed.

“At FirstBank Mortgage, we are committed to helping others get to a better place, and a crucial component of that is investing in our community and supporting our future leaders,” said Wib Evans, president of FirstBank Ventures. “A vision of FirstBank founder Jim Ayers, the Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship continues to provide financial support to the families of students looking to take that next step in their education.”

The 2020 scholarship program is open to qualifying FirstBank Mortgage customers who close a mortgage between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Those customers will be entered into the following year’s drawing.

About FirstBank

Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 73 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. The bank serves five of the major metropolitan markets in Tennessee and, with approximately $6.7 billion in total assets, has the resources to provide a comprehensive variety of financial services and products.



