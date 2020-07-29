FirstBank Mortgage Awards $5K in Scholarships to Franklin Families





FirstBank Mortgage has awarded $58,000 to families as part of the Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program. In total, 58 families received $1,000 scholarships across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

FirstBank mortgage bankers Charles Rice, John Phillips and Martin Bennett awarded five scholarships to families in the Franklin area

Customers who closed a mortgage loan with FirstBank Mortgage in 2019 were automatically entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship for a child, stepchild, adopted child or foster child living at home. Recipients were selected by FirstBank mortgage bankers who drew one name for every 50 loans they closed.

“We are committed to helping others get to a better place, and a crucial component of that is supporting our future leaders in Franklin,” said Wib Evans, president of FirstBank Ventures, which includes FirstBank Mortgage. “The Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship continues to provide financial support to the families of students looking to take that next step in their education.”

The 2019 Franklin winners are:

Jeffrey Long

Katherine Carden

James Stone

Gary Wild

Matthew Brown

“Taking our work beyond financial services and placing an emphasis on the education of future generations was the original vision of FirstBank founder and Executive Chairman Jim Ayers,” said Lee Townsend, director of Retail Mortgage Lending at FirstBank Mortgage. “The Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship Program gives our mortgage leaders an opportunity to help people get to a better place, and that, at its core, is the foundation that FirstBank was built upon. We couldn’t be more proud of this program and the impact it’s had.”

This year’s scholarship program is open to qualifying FirstBank Mortgage customers in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee who close a mortgage between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Those customers will be entered into the following year’s drawing.

Learn more about FirstBank Mortgage at FBMortgageLoans.com.

About FirstBank

Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 73 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. The bank serves five of the major metropolitan markets in Tennessee and, with approximately $6.7 billion in total assets, has the resources to provide a comprehensive variety of financial services and products.



