FirstBank Amphitheater Season Opens this Weekend with Steve Miller Band

The picturesque venue in Franklin reopens for the concert season kicking off with the Steve Miller Band on Sunday, April 30th. While it’s tucked away in Franklin, recently the venue has been noticed by the Academy of Country Music receiving a nomination for “Outdoor Venue of the Year.”

Located on 140 acres, the unique amphitheater offers an incredible outdoor concert experience where in the past has seen artists like the Jonas Brothers, Koe Wetzel, Josh Groban, and more perform.

This season the lineup so far includes Breaking Benjamin, Kenny Loggins, Tears for Fears, Dwight Yoakam, Goo Goo Dolls, Five Seconds of Summer, and most recently announced Willie Nelson Outlaw Music Festival.

Before heading out this weekend, you will notice a couple of new things. They’ve added an extra lane which makes for two lanes coming into the venue and two lanes exiting after the concert ends allowing guests to enter and exit the venue more quickly.

Get there early, there will be live music ahead of the show in the parking lot at the Tailgate Bar & Grill. All ticket holders are allowed to be onsite by 3 pm. And as you head home, the Tailgate Bar & Grill will be offering free coffee to all patrons.

If you haven’t purchased tickets yet to the Steve Miller Band show, find them here.