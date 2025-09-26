FirstBank Amphitheater Announces Reschedule Date for Judas Priest & Alice Cooper

On Sunday, September 21st, the Judas Priest and Alice Cooper show at FirstBank Amphitheater was postponed due to inclement weather .

The venue just announced the show is now rescheduled for Tuesday, October 7th. Sharing the news on social media, “Judas Priest & Alice Cooper’s September 21st performance at FirstBank Amphitheater has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 7th. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.”

Tickets for the concert are still available for purchase; find them here.

There are only five shows left for the season at FirstBank Amphitheater, with the last show taking place on October 24th with Seether and Daughtry.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email