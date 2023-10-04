FirstBank Amphitheater Announces First Show of 2024

Just as the 2023 season ended for FirstBank Amphitheater, they announced the first show of 2024.

Stating on social media, JUST ANNOUNCED! SESSANTA – A 60TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN featuring Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle is coming to FirstBank Amphitheater on April 10, 2024.”

Sessanta’s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other’s performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 6, at 10 am. Find tickets here.