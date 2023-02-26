FirstBank Amphitheater and Gibson Donates to Music Education in Williamson County

FirstBank Amphitheater’s 2022 concert season featured legendary performances from Miranda Lambert, Nine Inch Nails, Cody Johnson, Willie Nelson, Third Eye Blind, Halsey, Earth Wind & Fire, and so many more! Artists participated in a guitar auction, signing a classic Gibson electric or acoustic guitar to be auctioned off for a great local cause.

“We experienced overwhelming participation from performers throughout the season” says Rick McEachern, Owner FirstBank Amphitheater, “It’s very impactful program–15 guitars were autographed and auctioned creating a one-of-a-kind collectible for super fans and helping the next generation of aspiring musicians.”

In its premiere season, the auction collected over $17,000. In this second annual guitar auction over $33,000 was raised – bringing the total going back into Williamson County to well over $47,000!

“We are happy to see Gibson Gives and FirstBank Amphitheater program grow and see the impact it is having on local music education in schools,” says Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director, Gibson Gives. “This program demonstrates Gibson’s commitment to the Nashville area and helping kids reach for their dreams.”

Proceeds from the guitar auction are earmarked for use by Williamson County Public Schools for music education initiatives.