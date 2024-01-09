First Watch Welcomes 2024 with Bright and Bold Seasonal Menu

Jan. 9, 2024 – First Watch is inviting guests on a culinary tour through its first seasonal menu of 2024, with limited-time items inspired by regional foodie hot spots like Brooklyn, New York and Mexico City. The “Jump Start” menu is available nationwide* – at more than 500 restaurants in 29 states – through March 17, 2024, to give breakfast, brunch and lunch the fresh start it deserves.

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Brooklyn Breakfast Sandwich – Shaved pastrami, Gruyère cheese and house-roasted onions with an over-easy cage-free egg, house-pickled red onions, arugula, mayo and Dijon mustard on a griddled everything-seasoned brioche bun. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens.

– Shaved pastrami, Gruyère cheese and house-roasted onions with an over-easy cage-free egg, house-pickled red onions, arugula, mayo and Dijon mustard on a griddled everything-seasoned brioche bun. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens. Barbacoa Chilaquiles Breakfast Bowl – Seasoned, braised beef barbacoa tossed with Cheddar and Monterey Jack, salsa roja and crispy corn tortilla chips, then topped with fresh avocado, lime crema, Cotija cheese and scallions. Served with cheesy scrambled cage-free eggs and seasoned black beans with housemade pico de gallo.

– Seasoned, braised beef barbacoa tossed with Cheddar and Monterey Jack, salsa roja and crispy corn tortilla chips, then topped with fresh avocado, lime crema, Cotija cheese and scallions. Served with cheesy scrambled cage-free eggs and seasoned black beans with housemade pico de gallo. Blackberry Lemon Cream French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with lemon cream, fresh blackberries, mixed berry compote, crème anglaise and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

– Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with lemon cream, fresh blackberries, mixed berry compote, crème anglaise and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Holey Donuts – Cinnamon sugar-dusted cake donut holes with chocolate sauce and warm, mixed berry compote for dipping.

– Cinnamon sugar-dusted cake donut holes with chocolate sauce and warm, mixed berry compote for dipping. Mango Passion Palmer Juice – Mango, passion fruit, organic ginger and green tea.

First Watch’s Jump Start specialties are the newest in its revolving seasonal menu, which is guided by the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” food ethos to source fresh ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season. These seasonal menus change every ten weeks, five times a year, and have been recognized with national accolades for their innovative, trend-forward appeal and approach.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, or to find your nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

Source: First Watch

More Eat & Drink News