First Watch Unveils 2026 Seasonal Menu

First Watch has launched its 2026 seasonal menu featuring a mix of customer-requested returning items and innovative new flavors. The daytime dining chain announced the menu rollout on January 6, 2026, bringing back its popular B.E.C. sandwich alongside fresh additions like chimichurri steak hash and strawberry tres leches French toast.

The B.E.C. Sandwich Returns by Popular Demand

The B.E.C. makes its highly anticipated return to First Watch locations nationwide following significant customer demand across social media platforms. This elevated take on the classic bodega bacon, egg and cheese sandwich features hardwood smoked bacon, folded cage-free eggs, and aged Cheddar cheese. The sandwich is enhanced with house-pickled sweet peppers, arugula, Calabrian chili aioli, and roasted garlic aioli, all served on griddled artisan sourdough bread. The dish comes with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens on the side. According to Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy at First Watch, the B.E.C. remains one of the restaurant’s most-ordered limited-time dishes.

New Chimichurri Steak & Eggs Hash Debuts

First Watch introduces the Chimichurri Steak & Eggs Hash as a new protein-forward option on the seasonal menu. The dish combines seared steak with fresh spinach, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, diced red bell peppers, and house-roasted onions in a potato hash base. Topped with two cage-free eggs prepared any style, the hash is finished with crumbled Feta cheese, house-pickled sweet peppers, roasted garlic aioli, and a drizzle of chimichurri sauce. The menu item showcases the restaurant’s commitment to elevating classic breakfast hash with bright, herb-forward flavors and premium ingredients.

Sweet Options Feature Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast

The seasonal menu expansion includes two notable sweet offerings. The Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast features thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread that is griddled and topped with fresh glazed strawberries, warm dulce de leche, whipped cream, and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. The dish is lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar for added sweetness. Additionally, the Blueberry Lemon Cornbread offers freshly baked cornbread studded with sweet blueberries, topped with house-whipped lemon butter and a light dusting of powdered cinnamon sugar.

Pineapple Express Beverage Rounds Out Menu

First Watch adds the Pineapple Express to its seasonal beverage lineup. The tropical drink combines pineapple, orange, coconut water, lime, and agave, finished with a mint crystal rim. The refreshing beverage complements the menu’s food offerings and aligns with the restaurant’s seasonal ingredient approach.

Follow the Sun Philosophy Guides Seasonal Menu Development

First Watch’s seasonal menus reflect the company’s “Follow the Sun” sourcing philosophy, which prioritizes obtaining the freshest seasonal ingredients. The restaurant chain changes its seasonal menus several times throughout the year, earning national recognition for innovative and trend-forward menu development. The approach allows First Watch to showcase ingredients at peak freshness while introducing customers to new flavor combinations and returning favorites based on demand.

Availability and Restaurant Information

The new seasonal menu is available at more than 620 First Watch restaurant locations nationwide. All locations operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., offering dine-in service, pickup, and delivery options. Customers can find additional information about First Watch and complete seasonal menu offerings at www.firstwatch.com.

