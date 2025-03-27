First Watch Springs Into Flavor with Latest Seasonal Menu

March 18, 2025 – As warmer weather begins to bloom, First Watch, the popular breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, has unveiled its newest seasonal menu. Bursting with fresh, vibrant ingredients and unique seasonal flavors, the new menu captures the essence of spring and embraces the sunny days ahead. The chef-driven menu is available nationwide* now through May 26, 2025.

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Wild Berry Lavender French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, warm mixed berry compote, lavender whipped cream, spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles and mint. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. The B.E.C – Bacon. Egg. Cheddar. First Watch’s twist on a traditional breakfast sandwich — hardwood smoked bacon, folded cage-free eggs, aged Cheddar, house-pickled sweet peppers and arugula with Calabrian chili aioli and roasted garlic aioli on griddled artisan sourdough bread. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens. SoCal Breakfast Hash – Hardwood smoked bacon, grilled all-natural sliced chicken breast and house-pickled sweet peppers in a potato hash, topped with two cage-free eggs any style, seasoned black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, fresh avocado, housemade pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, scallions and a drizzle of jalapeño crema. Served with two warm wheat-corn tortillas. Bacon Cheddar Cornbread – Freshly baked cornbread with Cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon and scallions. Topped with house-whipped honey butter. Pineapple Express – Fresh juice featuring pineapple, orange, coconut water, lime and agave with a miny crystal rim.

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing the freshest ingredients of the season. These menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch operates more than 570 restaurants nationwide and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com .

Source: First Watch

