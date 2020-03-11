A new First Watch location is headed to Spring Hill.

The new breakfast to lunch spot will be located at 4937 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill in the former Applebee’s location, confirmed a representative from First Watch Communications.

A tentative date for opening is planned for summer 2020 but a more firm date will be revealed at a later time. The restaurant will hire 30 employees.

First Watch offers traditional breakfast and lunch items of pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads. The representative shared the new location will include a bar serving their brunch cocktails like the ones found at the location in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville.

While you wait for this location to open, you can visit First Watch locations in Franklin(1874 McEwen Drive and 1000 Meridian Boulevard), Brentwood(210 Franklin Road), and Nashville(2002 Richard Jones Road). First Watch serves its entire menu daily from 7 am – 2:30 pm. Keep checking back here for the latest updates.

About First Watch

First Watch is a high-growth daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of more than 300 local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades. First Watch was recognized as Nation’s Restaurant News’ top Consumer Pick in the breakfast category as well as the coffee category for its Project Sunrise coffee program in 2019. It was also named one of TripAdvisor’s Best Restaurant Chains for 2019 and one of Business Intelligence Group’s Best Places to Work in 2018.

There are more than 365 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority-owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.