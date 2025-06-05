First Watch Launches Vibrant New Summer Menu

June 3, 2025 – Brighter days call for brighter dishes. First Watch, the popular breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, is turning up the heat and flavor with the launch of its newest seasonal menu. The new menu serves a refreshing lineup of dishes and drinks to celebrate the bold, sun-soaked tastes of the season. The chef-driven menu is available nationwide* now through August 11, 2025.

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Shrimp & Grits – Sautéed Cajun shrimp and andouille sausage cooked Lowcountry-style with chicken stock, house-roasted tomatoes and onions, diced green bell peppers and scallions atop Bob’s Red Mill Cheddar Parmesan Cheese grits. Served with artisan ciabatta toast.

Sautéed Cajun shrimp and andouille sausage cooked Lowcountry-style with chicken stock, house-roasted tomatoes and onions, diced green bell peppers and scallions atop Bob’s Red Mill Cheddar Parmesan Cheese grits. Served with artisan ciabatta toast. Elote Breakfast Burrito – Chorizo, scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly season potatoes, red bell pepper, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, seasoned black beans and fresh avocado. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered in Vera Cruz hollandaise and topped with house-roasted corn salsa, Cotija cheese, house-pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, Tajín® and cilantro.

– Chorizo, scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly season potatoes, red bell pepper, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, seasoned black beans and fresh avocado. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered in Vera Cruz hollandaise and topped with house-roasted corn salsa, Cotija cheese, house-pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, Tajín® and cilantro. Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped, griddled challah bread, macerated strawberries, warm dulce de leche, whipped cream and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

– Thick-cut, custard-dipped, griddled challah bread, macerated strawberries, warm dulce de leche, whipped cream and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Blueberry Lemon Cornbread – Freshly baked cornbread with sweet and juicy blueberries. Topped with house-whipped lemon butter and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

– Freshly baked cornbread with sweet and juicy blueberries. Topped with house-whipped lemon butter and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Watermelon Wake-Up – Fresh juice featuring watermelon, pineapple, lime and mint.

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing the freshest ingredients of the season. These menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch operates more than 580 restaurants nationwide and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com .

Source: First Watch

