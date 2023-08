First Watch Gets Spicy with Mike’s Hot Honey Fall Menu Collab

August 21, 2023 – Move over pumpkin spice, First Watch is reigniting its partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey to bring sweet heat to its new seasonally inspired menu, available nationwide* now through October 29. Headlining the fall menu is the Million Dollar Harvest Hash, created in collaboration between the two brands to combine the fan-favorite honey with First Watch’s signature Million Dollar Bacon and house-roasted sweet potatoes. This is the leading Daytime Dining restaurant’s second time bringing Chef Shane Schaibly and Mike’s Hot Honey founder Mike Kurtz together for a custom recipe.

“Mike’s Hot Honey completes the Million Dollar Harvest Hash with a little heat and fresh ingredients that scream fall,” said First Watch head chef Shane Schaibly. “When we were in the kitchen creating this hash, we were immediately pleased with how well the hot honey complements the cayenne and black pepper spice in our Million Dollar Bacon and the creaminess of the goat cheese to balance the entire dish. This is something you have to try.”

Schaibly is a longtime fan of Mike’s Hot Honey and introduced the Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich during the brands’ first collaboration in late 2021. The culinary-minded duo have built a friendship and a desire to push their innovations and pairings to the next level.

“No one has ever done this before – a breakfast hash is uncharted territory for Mike’s Hot Honey,” said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “I’m excited for people to try our product in a new way and get their gears turning so they ask, ‘What else can I put this honey on?’ Our partnership with First Watch and this hash we’ve created together shows what’s possible, and I can’t wait for the next opportunity to join Chef Shane in the kitchen to experiment with new ideas.”

First Watch’s Million Dollar Harvest Hash and other seasonal menu offerings include:

Million Dollar Harvest Hash – Freshly seasoned potatoes with Million Dollar Bacon, house-roasted sweet potatoes and Crimini mushrooms, kale and Monterey Jack topped with two cage-free eggs, herbed Goat cheese, lemon-dressed arugula and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

– Freshly seasoned potatoes with Million Dollar Bacon, house-roasted sweet potatoes and Crimini mushrooms, kale and Monterey Jack topped with two cage-free eggs, herbed Goat cheese, lemon-dressed arugula and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey. Barbacoa Quesadilla Benedict – Two barbacoa quesadillas prepared quesabirria-style, topped with poached cage-free eggs and covered with our Vera Cruz hollandaise, ranchero sauce and scallions.

– Two barbacoa quesadillas prepared quesabirria-style, topped with poached cage-free eggs and covered with our Vera Cruz hollandaise, ranchero sauce and scallions. Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast – Two cage-free eggs plus one of our signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes and a Jones Dairy Farm grilled all-natural savory chicken sausage patty.

– Two cage-free eggs plus one of our signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes and a Jones Dairy Farm grilled all-natural savory chicken sausage patty. Cinnamon Spice Churros – Cinnamon sugar-dusted churros served with sea salt caramel toffee and Mexican mocha dipping sauces.

From the Juice Bar:

Pomegranate Pear Punch – Pomegranate, pear, cane sugar and lime.

Source: First Watch