First Watch Brings Sun-kissed Flavors to Spring Menu

BRADENTON, Fla. – March 19, 2024 – The tropics are just a sip away at First Watch as the leader in breakfast, brunch and lunch unveils its newest seasonal menu, packed full of flavors brimming with island flair. The five limited-time, chef-curated offerings – featuring ingredients like Cajun shrimp, caramelized pineapple and coconut – are available at restaurants nationwide* through May 26.

“This Spring menu has quickly become one of my favorites because we’re blending returning customer favorites with brand-new creations,” said Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy at First Watch. “For this menu, we looked to warmer latitudes, like the Caribbean, Hawaiian Islands and South Carolina low-country, for inspiration. We didn’t have to look beyond our own social channels and customer comments, however, to know that Tropical Sunrise needed to make a return to keep its title as one of our best-selling juice of all time.”

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Shrimp & Grits – Sautéed Cajun shrimp and andouille sausage cooked Lowcountry-style with chicken stock, house-roasted tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers and scallions atop Bob’s Red Mill Cheddar Parmesan cheese grits. Served with artisan ciabatta toast.

– Sautéed Cajun shrimp and andouille sausage cooked Lowcountry-style with chicken stock, house-roasted tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers and scallions atop Bob’s Red Mill Cheddar Parmesan cheese grits. Served with artisan ciabatta toast. Hacienda Hash – Chorizo, red bell pepper and potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, spicy ketchup, lime crema drizzle, fresh smashed avocado and scallions.

– Chorizo, red bell pepper and potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, spicy ketchup, lime crema drizzle, fresh smashed avocado and scallions. Hawaiian French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with caramelized pineapple, coconut whipped cream, caramel toffee sauce and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

– Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with caramelized pineapple, coconut whipped cream, caramel toffee sauce and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Holey Donuts – Cinnamon sugar-dusted cake donut holes with chocolate sauce and warm mixed-berry compote for dipping.

– Cinnamon sugar-dusted cake donut holes with chocolate sauce and warm mixed-berry compote for dipping. Tropical Sunrise Juice – Mango, pineapple, strawberry and lime.

First Watch’s Spring specialties are the newest in its revolving seasonal menu, which is guided by the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” food ethos to source fresh ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season. These seasonal menus change every ten weeks, five times a year, and have been recognized with national accolades for their innovative, trend-forward appeal and approach.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, or to find your nearest location, visit firstwatch.com .

Source: First Watch

