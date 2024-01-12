First St. Regis Hotel to Open in Nashville

Nashville is getting another luxury hotel.

Turnberry, the developer for the JW Marriott Nashville, will bring the St. Regis to the area, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Here’s what we know so far about the new development.

It will be located on the private park next to the JW Marriott Nashville (201 8th Ave S).

Construction is set to begin in 2025.

The building will be 39 stories with 177 hotel rooms and 111 condominium units.

Amenities offered will be fine dining, lobby bar, full service spa, and two decks.

Turnberry is the developer/owner of the JW Marriott Nashville which opened back in 2018. They have also worked on other projects in Nashville with the recent renovation of the Union Station Hotel and the Hilton downtown Nashville project.