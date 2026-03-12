First Safe Haven Baby Box In Williamson County To Be Blessed In Nolensville

A blessing event will be held for the first Safe Haven Baby Box in Williamson County at TriStar Nolensville ER, a department of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center.

The boxes provide a safe and compassionate option for mothers in crisis who are unable to care for their newborns.

Hospital leaders, community leaders from Nolensville, and representatives with Safe Haven Baby Boxes are expected to attend the event. Nick Howald, chief executive officer of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, will also be present.

The blessing ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. at TriStar Nolensville ER, located at 2000 Ava Place in Nolensville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email