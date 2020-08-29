First Quarter Deficit Proves Too Much To Overcome in Centennial vs. Smyrna

The Centennial versus Smyrna game was originally being played on Thursday night. However, due to bad weather the game had to be postponed midway through the first quarter. The two schools resumed play on Saturday.

Before play was stopped, Smyrna had built up a 14-0 lead. When play resumed, Smyrna started off with a long touchdown run to increase their lead 21-0.

Then in the second quarter it would be Smyrna again scoring off a touchdown pass to make it 28-0. Centennial would score just before halftime to make it 28-7.

Centennial would start the second half with a good drive, but ultimately stall out. They did manage to get points on the board as they kicked a field goal to inch back closer in the game.

The game would head into the fourth quarter with the score 28-10 in favor of Smyrna. The Cougars would score in the fourth to make it a 28-17 game, however it was just too little too late.

Smyrna would add another late touchdown effectively putting the nail in the coffin on a comeback for Centennial.

The Centennial Cougars fall in week 2 to Smyrna and fall to 0-2 on the season.

