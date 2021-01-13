First Missionary Baptist Church Invites Community to MLK Virtual Event

First Missionary Baptist Church, of Franklin, is once again inviting all members of the community to commemorate the life and times of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King with a program on Monday, January 18. Due to COVID-19, the program will be virtual.

The program begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18 with a presentation at First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street, with the virtual event broadcasting from the church’s Facebook page. No march to the public square will be held this year. After the virtual event, First Missionary Church has partnered with One Gen Away for a drive-thru food giveaway following the service at noon.

The theme of the event is titled “Eradicating Poverty” with guest speakers of Dr. Kenneth Hill and more.

For the virtual event, visit First Missionary Baptist Church on Facebook, the church is located at 113 Natchez Street and the phone number is (615) 794-5521.