First Missionary Baptist Church Invites Community to MLK Day Program

The First Missionary Baptist Church is once again inviting all members of the community to commemorate the life and times of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King with a program on Monday, January 15th.

The program begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 with a presentation at The First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street.

The theme of the event is titled “The Urgency of Now.” Guest speaker for the event will be Dr. James Hambrick. Musical guests will be Charlene Harrison and Clarence Durham.

First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 113 Natchez Street and the phone number is (615) 794-5521.