First Look: New Grand Hall and Skylight Bar at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has been under a major renovation for the last year since Holladay Properties announced the purchase of the notable property in Franklin.

A preview of the Grand Hall featuring the Skylight Bar was held last week. Officially, the front doors of the Factory (the doors facing Franklin Road) are open after being closed for construction.

The new black steel doors welcome you back to the new and reimagined Factory as you are greeted by the Skylight Bar.

Skylight Bar is open daily. Some specialty cocktails include Wake Up Call utilizing Honest Coffee Roasters cold brew with vodka, rum, and espresso liqueur. There’s also The Dance, with tequila, St. Germain, grapefruit, and prosecco.

Hours of operation for Skylight Bar will be Monday – Friday, noon until 10 pm, and Saturday- Sunday, 11 am – 10 pm.