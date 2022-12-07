First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville

Eric Church, alongside real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin, announced the entertainer’s flagship bar, restaurant and live music venue, Chief’s, earlier this year. As construction is well underway, the co-owners tease the first detailed renderings of the six-story project set to open at 200 Broadway in 2023.

Designed to celebrate Church’s ever-expanding musical legacy while creating a downtown Nashville gathering place for all, Chief’s will feature a ticketed music venue plus additional live entertainment throughout the building and unique décor elements such as more than 3,000 concert posters from throughout the CMA Entertainer of the Year’s career papering the ground floor. Chief’s will also house a studio for live broadcasting, inclusive of Church’s Outsiders Radio SiriusXM channel, with the capability of hosting broadcasts by various media partners.

The venue also taps into Church’s Carolina roots in partnership with James Beard Award Winning Pitmaster Rodney Scott. His restaurant, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, will overlook downtown with its ‘Hell of a Q’ rooftop offering.

“I’ve had a blast working with Ben on the design of Chief’s,” says Church of the establishment’s stage of development. “Like everything we do with our music, the same care and consideration has gone into every detail of this place. It will be unrivaled downtown. I can’t wait to play here..”

Situated at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway in historic downtown Nashville, Chief’s is designed with Church’s direct input to pay homage to chapters in his life. The property boasts character-driven design that revitalizes the former Cotton Eyed Joe building. Between the inspirational interiors and thoughtful focus on unique live performances, Chief’s will offer fans an unparalleled entertainment experience in in Music City.

“Chief’s is an example of impactful design storytelling at its finest,” says Weprin, CEO and Founder of AJ Capital Partners. “We are excited to bring an experience unparalleled in the world of music, food, and entertainment to the heart of Broadway with one of the most storied properties downtown has seen. Through Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, two seated music venues and a meaningful design, Chief’s is a physical manifestation to Eric Church and his musical legacy.”