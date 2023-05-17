First Look at Edley’s Bar-B-Que Franklin

The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is over! The locally-owned restaurant opened its doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15.

The free-standing restaurant at 501 Sallie Lane features low-and-slow smoked meats, scratch-made sides, and an atmosphere that Edley’s customers know and love.

A full-service bar features local craft beers, cocktails, and Bushwackers. In addition to dine-in seating and an outdoor patio with a fireplace, the Berry Farms location will include a market-takeout area with a dedicated entrance that will make it convenient for guests and delivery drivers to pick up orders. It is also the first Edley’s location with a drive-thru, the drive-thru is not open at this time but expected to open soon.

Hours of operation for Edley’s will be Sunday- Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

Take a look at photo of the new location.