First Look at Edley’s Bar-B-Que Franklin

Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

The wait for the first Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Williamson County is over! The locally-owned restaurant opened its doors to the new Berry Farms location on Monday, May 15.

The free-standing restaurant at 501 Sallie Lane features low-and-slow smoked meats, scratch-made sides, and an atmosphere that Edley’s customers know and love.

A full-service bar features local craft beers, cocktails, and Bushwackers. In addition to dine-in seating and an outdoor patio with a fireplace, the Berry Farms location will include a market-takeout area with a dedicated entrance that will make it convenient for guests and delivery drivers to pick up orders. It is also the first Edley’s location with a drive-thru, the drive-thru is not open at this time but expected to open soon.

Hours of operation for Edley’s will be Sunday- Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

Take a look at photo of the new location.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

