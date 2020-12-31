First Look at Corner Pub Cool Springs

Corner Pub will open its newest location in Cool Springs, at 9200 Carothers Parkway, on Monday, January 4th.

The restaurant will open at 10:30 am each day with brunch offerings beginning on January 9th.

Located in the Former Franklin Abbey, the inside has been completely transformed, the only thing remaining that looks familiar are the church benches.

The restaurant showcases an open-design space with fresh paint, new floors, custom designed lighting which changes colors. Corner Pub will seat 220 guests with a perfect view of one of the 21 TVs.

This will be the second location for Corner Pub in Franklin. The first one is located on Columbia Avenue.

Owner Tabor Luckey says they are excited to welcome the community to their new space and they can’t wait to open for business.

New additions to the space include a larger patio with heaters and they will roll out a new beer created in partnership with Mill Creek called Luckey One.

The Cool Springs Corner Pub will offer the new menu which just rolled out at the Franklin location. On the menu, you will find a selection of meat and three options with pub food classics like fried pickles and burgers.

This location will be non-smoking inside and outside the restaurant.

Other nearby Corner Pub locations are 1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin and 710 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 305, Brentwood.

For the latest news, visit Corner Pub Franklin on Facebook.