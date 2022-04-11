First Look: Aesthetics Center UGlow Opens in Brentwood

UGlow Face & Body, a Scottsdale-based advanced aesthetics center opened its first Tennessee location on Thursday, April 7. Located in Brentwood’s Hill Center at 201 Franklin Rd., Suite 160, UGlow offers specialty body sculpting and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments for men and women.

UGlow specializes in FirmSculpt, a revolutionary, patent-pending awake-liposuction procedure to permanently remove fat and tighten skin. FirmSculpt is the first procedure of its kind to be offered in the state of Tennessee. UGlow is the InMode, an award-winning technologies provider, Center of Excellence in Arizona, Nevada and now, Tennessee.

“We are incredibly excited about UGlow’s expansion to Brentwood,” said founder and owner, Krista Kutac. “All of Nashville’s surrounding cities are quickly growing and we are looking forward to joining a vibrant community and bringing a unique concept to the market. As a female-founded aesthetics center, there is nothing more important than creating personable, inviting experiences that allow people to become the best versions of themselves. At UGlow, confidence is beautiful.”

Beauty solutions and services include Botox and fillers, hair restoration, chemical peels, Morpheus8 and more. All active and retired military personnel receive 10% off select services and 20% off FirmSculpt and skin rejuvenation packages.

For more information and services, visit www.uglowfaceandbody.com.

ABOUT UGLOW FACE & BODY

UGlow Face & Body is a woman-owned and operated medical aesthetics center that focuses on results. UGlow is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and is rapidly expanding to other states, including Nevada. With over eight collective decades in the aesthetics industry, you can be assured you are in good hands with UGlow. Their highly experienced, personable and professional staff are here to help you realize your ideal “you”. UGlow helps women and men of all ages, backgrounds and body types. They offer limitless customer service in the most advanced and equipped facilities available. Follow UGlow on Instagram or visit their website to find out more