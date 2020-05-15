



Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee announced that on Saturday, May 16, the Volunteer State will celebrate the first annual Tennessee’s Day of Service.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial that we remember to care for and serve one another,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “Tennessee’s Day of Service is about Tennesseans uplifting each other and entire communities through selfless acts of service. It is my hope that this day will encourage the hearts of those in need across the state.”

“Serving one another is core to our state’s character, and in times of trouble, we have seen Tennesseans step up and serve in countless ways,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “I invite every Tennessean to use the day of service as a chance to find a need, love a neighbor and embrace the Volunteer Spirit.”

The statewide day of service will commemorate one year since First Lady Lee launched Tennessee Serves with the goal of mobilizing Tennesseans to serve one another and volunteer in their communities.

Ways to get involved in Tennessee’s Day of Service range from COVID-19 relief efforts to disaster relief and virtual volunteer campaigns. A list of service opportunities is available here.



