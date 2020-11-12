First Horizon Promotes Mason Pavan to Banking Center Manager at Concord Hills, Brentwood

First Horizon Bank, member of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, announced it has promoted Mason Pavan to banking center manager for the Concord Hills banking center in Brentwood. Pavan will report to Retail Market Manager Andrew Brooks and be responsible for business development and managing operations for the center.

“Mason has become an invaluable member of the First Horizon family in Middle Tennessee,” said Brooks. “He has excelled in sales management and building strong relationships with our customers and has done a great job coaching and developing his team. His business development, customer relations and leadership skills align perfectly with our goal of expanding our presence in the community. We are thrilled to congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion.”

Pavan, who has five years of sales and banking experience, previously served as a financial services representative at the Inglewood banking center. He joined First Horizon Bank in 2018 as a regional banker and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cumberland University.

“It is an honor to manage the Concord banking center, and I am excited to continue to advance my career with First Horizon in this new role,” said Pavan. “I look forward to building on First Horizon Bank’s legacy of providing superior service and best-in-class banking solutions to our customers and to becoming active in the Brentwood community.”

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com