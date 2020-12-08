First Horizon Named Best Bank and Asset Management Firm of the Year

First Horizon Bank, member of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, recently received Best Bank of the Year and Asset Management Firm of the Year awards from the U.S. Captive Awards during a virtual ceremony. The U.S. Captive Awards recognize best-in-class providers across the full spectrum of disciplines in the captive insurance industry. The First Horizon team dedicated to servicing the captive industry is based in Middle Tennessee.

“These awards speak to our team’s innovation, expertise and quality of customer service,” said Carol Yochem, Middle Tennessee region president of First Horizon Bank. “To be recognized by clients for our work is an honor, and I’m proud of our team’s passion for excellence and commitment to serving clients.”

The awards are based on feedback received from the captive insurance industry and, in particular, from readers of Captive International magazine. (A captive insurance company is wholly owned by the individuals and entities it insures.) Winners were selected based on responses to an online poll, as well as phone interviews with select contacts, taking into account the effectiveness, efficiency and professionalism of institutions in a range of categories relevant to the industry.

